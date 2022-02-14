Hoosier state seeing progress in blood shortage problem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The critical nationwide blood shortage has been amplified by the pandemic. But now, the Hoosier state is seeing progress!
This comes after an emergency appeal by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for blood donations last year. Now to start off 2022 strong, health officials at Versiti say Hoosiers went above and beyond to give blood. They say blood donations in January increased 35%.
To continue the positive donation trend, you can still get out and donate blood now. To register for an appointment, click here.