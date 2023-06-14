Hoosier Mamas flight team soars towards Air Race Classic after send-off party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of female pilots is ready to take flight. The Hoosier Mamas Flight Team was given a send-off party on Wednesday.
The team will be competing in the Air Race Classic next week.
The group flies out Thursday and will fly from North Dakota to Florida".
Three teammates will be in the air, with one staying on the ground to track weather conditions.
All four women say they're excited to compete.
"We are a little stressed trying to get everything together last minute completed. There's a lot we have to have done. We have to check a lot of boxes. But, I think overall, once our send-off hits tomorrow morning, we will be super excited to be wheels up," Secon in command of the team, Catie Martin, said.
The group will be packing light to minimize their stops. They're trying to fit two weeks' worth of clothes into one backpack.