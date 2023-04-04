Hoosier leaders tour damage in Sullivan; say they are working toward a federal disaster declaration

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. Wabash River from Covington to above Vincennes and at Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Vincennes. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is forecast for the weekend. Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor forecast updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&