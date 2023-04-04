Hoosier leaders tour damage in Sullivan; say they are working toward a federal disaster declaration

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Clint Lamb, U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, and U.S. Senator Mike Braun addressed reporters.
Mayor Lamb says over the next few days, the Red Cross, BMV, and other organizations will be at the Sullivan City Hall helping anyone in need.
The mayor also stressed the importance of long term recovery. Senator Braun and Congressman Bucshon agreed.
The state has declared Sullivan a disaster area. Now, officials are working to get a federal disaster declaration.
This way, the community can get more resources and money.
"Your challenge over the next year is going to be significant. I and Larry, and anybody else, will do our best to make sure you get the resources to rebuild from tragedy," U.S. Senator Mike Braun said.
Mayor Lamb is expressing the importance of being weather aware. Especially, with the potential for severe weather late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.