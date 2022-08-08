Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
Under the law, abortions must be performed in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals. Doctors who perform an illegal abortion or fails to file required reports will lost their medical license.
LOCAL LAWMAKER RESPONSE
The Wabash Valley is compromised of 11 State Senators and State Representatives. Republican Senator Eric Bassler voted 'yes' on the final Senate concurrence vote to approve the House changes. Republican Senator Jon Ford voted 'no' and Republican Senators Mark Messmer and Phil Boots did not vote. Republican Representatives Bruce Borders, Jeff Ellington, Bob Heaton, Shane Lindauer, and Alan Morrison voted 'yes'. Republican Representative Matt Hostettler and Democrat Representative Tonya Pfaff voted 'no' on the final House reading of the abortion legislation.
News 10 reached out to those 11 lawmakers for interviews and/or written responses to a series of questions. Of them, Pfaff and Borders agreed to interviews. Borders said he wanted a stricter law, but felt any pro-life legislation was better than none. Meanwhile, Pfaff said that the law is bad for women's rights.
MATERNAL MORTALITY
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana had the ninth worst maternal mortality rate in 2020 at 6.55 deaths per 1,000 live births.
Borders and Pfaff both expect maternal mortality and health to come up in the next meeting of the General Assembly. Pfaff said the democrats proposed several amendments to the abortion bill addressing maternal health needs, but they were ultimately not approved. "I think the very least we can do, is when the General Assembly meets again in January is really, tackle these very difficult health decisions and how do we best take care of our mothers? How do we take care of them during pregnancy? Ya know, get some accommodations," said Pfaff.
Borders said he doesn't have all of the solutions right now, but hopes to do more research about the issue, "Why our numbers are as high as they are, do we have certain pockets geographical locations in the state, do we have certain demographical groups, that's something I'm going to start digging into," Borders said. "A lot of it will be mathematical, some of it will be societal, but it's an issue we do need to dig into... It's a fair question, it's one we need to do some very intense homework and find out why it is as it is."
BUSINESS CLIMATE IN INDIANA
Some businesses have started speaking out against the new abortion law. Eli Lilly and Cummins are two noteworthy companies that have issued statement raising concern. Our partners at Inside Indiana Business reported Eli Lilly said the new law will force the company to plan for more employment growth outside of Indiana. Cummins also said the law may affect plans for growth in the state.
Pfaff said she thinks the law will hurt the state economically, "I don't think it's a good vote to support anything that will hurt our changes of bringing in more jobs, better paying jobs, and keeping our youth here."
Borders said he isn't worried, "As Americans age and die off, there aren't enough young people to take care of older people, to work in hospitals and nursing homes and factories, and so forth. So, the bottom line is, the more children we have the better."
News 10 also emailed the press contacts for Republican Senators Bassler, Boots, Ford, and Messmer; as well as the press contacts for Republican Representatives Morrison, Heaton, Ellington, Lindauer, and Hostettler. The media representative for Boots said he was on vacation. The media representative for Bassler said they would share our questions with him. The other requests for interviews and written responses went unanswered.