Hoosier lawmakers continue to consider changes to floodplain mapping requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers continue to work out concerns about floodplain mapping impacts for property owners as the normal session nears its end.
Tuesday, a conference committee continued to hear proposed changes to Senate Bill 242 to iron out differences between the versions of the bill. The heart of the bill aims to address issues lawmakers say were created by a recent change to the Indiana code. Currently, the law requires local floodplain administrators to use 'best available data' when considering permit applications, but lawmakers say the 'best available data' from the Department of Natural Resources is sometimes inaccurate. The process is important because it determines if a property is within a floodplain, which may limit its use.
While not final, lawmakers part of the conference committee seemed to agree about an amendment that combines language from other amendments they heard Monday. As most recently discussed, the legislation would remove the current requirement requiring floodplain administrators to use the 'best data available' via the DNR when making permit decisions.
Related to this bill, Senate Bill 412 is expected to have a provision allowing individuals applying for permits to have the option to use the 'best available data,' or pay for an engineering survey of their own. A floodplain administrator also could not issue a permit if doing so would violate obligations to the federal flood insurance program.
The conference committee amendment would also set training standards for floodplain administrators. After July 1, 2025, individuals could not hold the position without certain training.
A person who has an interest in a property could request a DNR review of the department's mapping data through the floodplain mapping portal, at no cost to the person who requests it. If the individual is asking for the review in pursuit of a permit, the department would have 120 days to respond with a report. After 120 days, the property owner may choose to continue with the DNR's review of the 'best available data' or hire someone for an engineering survey.
The legislation would also require the Real Estate Commission to add a disclosure form if a property owner has knowledge that any part of a property is within a floodplain as defined by the federal insurance rate map.
The changes discussed are not final as the bill remains under consideration by the legislature.