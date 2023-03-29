Hoosier lawmakers continue to consider bill requiring AED training and plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers continue to consider a bill setting requirements for automated external defibrillator (AED) training and planning for certain school events.
Wednesday, the House Education Committee heard Senate Bill 369, which would require an AED to be accessible within three minutes at athletic and marching band events. The legislation requires training for leaders of those programs, as well as venue-specific plans in case of a cardiac arrest emergency.
Changes to the bill were approved. The first change makes the three-minute timeline more of a goal than a requirement. Another change adds drama and musical theater leaders to the personnel who would receive training.
A mother whose son died of a cardiac arrest during an athletic event spoke in support of the bill earlier in the session. She said accessible AEDs could save lives, unlike what happened in her son's devastating situation when the equipment was locked away in an office.
"Jake's teammates, who witnessed his death, his coaches who performed CPR, his family, his friends... and everyone walking the hallways of his high school were affected and their lives were forever changed. My life has been forever changed," said Julie West.