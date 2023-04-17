Hoosier lawmakers consider action for remaining bills in last weeks of session

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers are in the last weeks of the current session, with the final actions due for the remaining bills.
Each chamber met Monday afternoon and took action on several pieces of legislation.
Senate Bill 1 | Behavioral health matters
The House passed Senate Bill 1, which focuses on improving mental health in Indiana. House Sponsor, Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion,) told representatives while the pandemic made things more apparent, mental health has been a long-time problem and it's time to fix it.
The legislation builds on the framework for the 988 crisis line network and certified community behavioral health clinics. It ensures there's someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. A mobile team will go to people who can't be helped over the phone. If that isn't enough, the mobile team will get patients to a center.
Vermilion spoke before the vote, urging her colleagues to pause to think about people they know who have dealt with mental health complications.
"Ask yourself, did the current Indiana mental health system, created in 1963, fail them? It is so hard to say yes, it might have failed them. so senate bill one will ensure a different outcome," said Vermilion.
The latest version of the bill also cuts $30 million in proposed funding. The vote was 96-3, meaning Governor Eric Holcomb could soon consider the bill.
Senate Bill 242 | Floodplain mapping
The House also passed Senate Bill 242, which deals with floodplain mapping. The bill puts a two-year hold on the use of state floodplain maps created with lidar technology, which is a remote sensing method that uses light for measurements.
Supporters of the bill question the method's accuracy, as well as how newer maps using the technology are impacting landowners who weren't previously listed as being in a flood zone. They say the two-year period under the bill gives the state more time to consider the mapping process and how it's used. Often, companies won't ensure land within a flood zone due to the risk of damage.
From July 1 to June 30, 2025, floodplain administrators would use federal data in determining flood zones when people apply for permits. After that time, there would be specific requirements before the data could go into effect as the 'best available data' to be considered when granting permits.
Opponents say federal data can be old and incomplete. They believe Hoosiers should know if the state considers their properties to be in flood zones. Landowners could still request to use the state map or a separate engineering study.
The House passed an amended version of the bill in a 73-25 vote, meaning any changes have to be approved by the Senate.
Senate Bill 252 | Long-acting reversible contraceptives
In a 88-8 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 252. The legislation aims to improve access to birth control. The bill would allow a Medicaid patient's unopened device to be reissued to another Medicaid patient if the original patient doesn't use it within 12 weeks, or no longer wants it. The goal is to prevent the devices from becoming expired and going to waste if the original patient never shows up to have the device placed. The Senate must approve any changes before Holcomb can consider the legislation.