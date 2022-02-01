Hoosier college new part of cybersecurity training program

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A $3.7 million grant will help IUPUI train future cybersecurity engineers to meet the growing demand of these experts in the United States.
IUPUI is one of eight new grantees in the National Science Foundation's CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program. The college joins 82 other universities, including IU Bloomington.
The money covers five years and offers an interdisciplinary academic curriculum with real-world research and internship experiences.
"We are using a cybersecurity engineering approach by giving our students more hands-on activities and hands-on exposure in the cybersecurity field," said Feng Li, chair of the Department of Computer Information and Graphics Technology in the School of Engineering and Technology and principal investigator on the project. "We will connect students in this program with the state-of-the-art cybersecurity research happening at IUPUI in order to prepare them for the future."
According to the university, CyberCorps students will be qualified to fight cybersecurity threats and make positive impacts through cybersecurity positions within federal, state, local or tribal governments after they graduate.
"There is a critical need to grow and strengthen the cybersecurity workforce, both here in Indiana and across the nation," said Fred H. Cate, IU vice president for research. "Indiana University is committed to preparing our students to address the challenges posed by evolving cybersecurity threats. IU is now home to two CyberCorps programs, both working to ensure our students are at the frontlines of improving our national security."