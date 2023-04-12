 Skip to main content
Hoosier Aviation hosting Warbird Expo at Terre Haute Regional Airport, offering up-close view of history

That's All Brother

(Photo courtesy: thatsallbrother.org)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Warbird Expo will allow people to experience historic American military aviation up close.

Hoosier Aviation is hosting the event at the Terre Haute Regional Airport from May 23 through May 25. Guests can tour three aircraft and even take part in special flight experiences.

That's All Brother, the aircraft that led the Airborne Invasion of Normandy on D-Day, will fly into town along with two other warbirds. They are the SNJ / T-6 Texas advanced trainer and a twin-engine Navy transport.

Tour admission is as follows, which includes access to all the aircraft for cockpit tours during non-flying times:

  • $10 for adults and teens
  • $5 for children under age 12
  • $20 for a family of two adults and up to three children

Flight reservations and information call 855-359-2217 or visit GulfCoastWing.org or call 512-593-2417 or visit ThatsAllBrother.org.

