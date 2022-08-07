 Skip to main content
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash

  • Updated
PARIS community

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager.

Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning.

Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old.

On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in his memory at Paris High School's football stadium.

Loved ones read speeches, shared their favorite memories, and supported one another during this difficult time.

Sanders would've been a junior this year at Paris High School.

