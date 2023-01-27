Honoring the life and legacy of Eva Kor on Holocaust Remembrance Day

(WTHI) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is the time to remember and honor the millions of Jewish people who suffered from the Holocaust.
Eva Kor was a survivor of human experimentation during the Holocaust. Later in life, she was also an activist and founder of the local CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently proclaimed January 27 as Indiana's Eva Education Day in honor of her legacy.
"It's a day to be able to celebrate what she did, but also to reflect and remember the sacrifices that almost 11 million people went through for the Holocaust in general," said Troy Fears, Executive Director of CANDLES Holocaust Museum.
Governor Holcomb said that, with a rise in global antisemitism, it's crucial that people learn the stories of those who went through the harrowing experience of the Holocaust.
Holocaust education was one of Kor's greatest missions.
Before her death, she teamed up with a children's author to write "I Will Protect You."
The book teaches elementary school-aged children about Kor's story.
Co-author Danica Davidson says starting Holocaust education young helps to stop antisemitism. She says, since publishing the book, it's had a real impact on Hoosier students.
The book is available for purchase in most online bookstores. You can learn more about the book and where to buy it here.