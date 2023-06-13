Honoring the legacy of fallen Detective Greg Ferency: Project Never Broken to host celebration of life on the anniversary of his End of Watch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can honor the life and legacy of Detective Greg Ferency at an upcoming event.
Ferency lost his life on July 7, 2021. He was shot outside the FBI building near the Vigo County Courthouse.
"He was always putting people ahead of himself." Family, community gather to honor Detective Greg Ferency one year after his death
To honor Ferency, Project Never Broken is hosting a celebration of life. Project Never Broken is a non-profit that was created to carry on Ferency's legacy. The organization's goal is to support law enforcement and their families.
The upcoming event is happening on the anniversary of his End of Watch.
On July 7, you can attend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Afterburner Brewery at 629 S 9th Street in Terre Haute.
Detective Ferency published a book in 2003 about drug enforcement. A reprint of the book will be for sale at the event.