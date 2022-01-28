Honoring Sullivan County Clerks

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) One Wabash Valley community is taking the time to honor its county clerks.
This week the Sullivan County Clerk's office celebrated current and past county clerks. This included a special luncheon and the unveiling of a new wooden plaque with all of the clerks names on it. The plaque includes names dating back to 1890.
The idea came from current and former clerks Brenda McCammon and Tonya Bedwell. They say this is a special way for all clerks to be remembered for their hard work and dedication to the community.