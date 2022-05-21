Honoring and helping homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A way to help and honor homeless veterans - That is exactly what Mental Health America of West Central Indiana did this weekend.
Locals came out to the annual Bataan Memorial March over at Liberty Village in Terre Haute.
The goal of Saturday's walk and run was to remember the World War II soldiers who were forced to walk more than 60 miles as Prisoners of War. It was also a time to honor those veterans who have lost their lives to suicide here at home.
"We just wanted to take a day and some time to reflect and honor the veterans who have given lives," Theo Hall with Mental Health America of West Central Indiana said. "Whether that is a piece of their life or their entire lives, every veteran when they sign their contract to enlist, they essentially write a blank check to the United States and that check is up to and including their life. It means a lot for us to be here serving veterans in our community."
The money raised from the event goes back to Liberty Village to help move veterans out of homelessness and into housing.