Homicide suspect found dead died from self-inflicted gunshot

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Homicide suspect found dead died from self-inflicted gunshot

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected in an Evansville double-homicide who was found dead last week after his vehicle crashed during a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

An autopsy completed Tuesday by the Harrison County coroner lists the preliminary cause of death for Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death as suicide, Indiana State Police said.

The coroner advised that the final autopsy report is pending toxicology test results, police said.

Robb was pronounced dead at the scene last Friday after the Valparaiso man’s car became airborne along State Road 135 in Harrison County, struck a utility pole and came to rest upside down, police said.

A firearm and other evidence was recovered from the crash scene indicated that Robb died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. An autopsy was conducted to positively confirm his cause of death.

The crash occurred in southern Indiana about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Evansville, where Robb was wanted in connection with a double-homicide.

The bodies of David Anthony Macke, 68, and Kara Frederick, 31, were found inside their Evansville home last Thursday after a 911 caller reported that gunshots had been fired inside that residence, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Officers also found a dog with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

