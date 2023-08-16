Homework help available through Ask Rose - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your child can get expert help with their homework. The Ask Rose Homework Helpline is underway.
Student tutors answer phone calls and chats from local students. Whether your student is looking for help in math or science, tutors can help explain the concepts they're struggling with.
"I've always loved tutoring students. I really just love helping people understand a concept that I may have previously struggled with in the past. I like sharing that knowledge," Tutor Alisha Mastaker said.
Ask Rose also hopes to offer Spanish tutoring hours soon. You can access the hotline by going to this link or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE.