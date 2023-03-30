Homes are evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Covington down to Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River from
Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is forecast
to start at Mount Carmel on Friday...and continue through next
Tuesday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the
Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Homes are evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

  • 0

A train hauling ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, igniting several rail cars and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests 14 of the train's 40 cars were carrying hazardous material, "including ethanol, which was released -- leading to a fire," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Thursday.

The train was carrying mixed freight, including ethanol and corn syrup, said Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway.

Ethanol is a highly flammable chemical. Exposure can lead to coughing, dizziness, the feeling of burning eyes, drowsiness and unconsciousness.

The derailment happened around 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department posted on Facebook. Homes within a half-mile of the derailment were evacuated, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

"There have been no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "BNSF specialists are on scene and continued mitigation is occurring."

The main track is blocked, and an estimated time for reopening the line was not available.

"The City of Raymond is not accessible to the public, so Unity Church in Prinsburg is willing to be a drop off location for bottled water and snacks for the firemen," the wife of a fire department member said, according to the department's Facebook page. "These brave souls have been working hard for hours already, and have several hours of work ahead for them."

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a nearby highway due to the derailment and blaze, the fire department said.

The derailment happened nearly two months after another train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio -- igniting a dayslong inferno, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

