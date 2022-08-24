Home sales are declining throughout the nation but not in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Home sales are now falling throughout the nation, but the trend in the Wabash Valley may be the opposite.
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales throughout the United States fell 5.9% in July. This is now the sixth month straight for the decline.
However, local realtors say the Wabash Valley is still seeing consistent sales.
The Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR) says there has been a bit of a slowdown, but nothing like what we are seeing nationally.
There is still one thing that the national and local housing markets have in common right now. That's rising prices.
According to THAAR, the average price of a home in the Wabash Valley is now $155,000. That's about 20% higher than normal.
But it's still much lower than the national average of over $400,000.
To learn more about these trends, click here.