Holocaust survivor killed by attack in Ukraine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The world is mourning the loss of a 96-year-old holocaust survivor who was killed in a Russian attack in Ukraine.
Borys Romanchenko was killed Friday by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Amazingly, Romanchenko survived four concentration camps during World War II.
News 10 spoke to the director of the "Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center" in Terre Haute today. He said everyone is deeply saddened by the loss.
"This gentleman was able to survive 4 concentration camps, he was able to survive Hitler, but was not able to survive Putin and the damage that has been done," says the director Troy Fears.
Fears says on average, we lose one holocaust survivor a day.