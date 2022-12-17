 Skip to main content
...ISOLATED SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Light snow showers will continue to move across central Indiana
this evening. Although no snow accumulation is expected, the snow
showers and freezing temperatures will create a few slick spots,
especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Motorists and pedestrians should ese extra caution tonight.

Holiday vendor fair brings people from all over the Wabash Valley together

Holiday Vendor Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year!

It's known as Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas weekend, and folks across the Wabash Valley are getting out to support local businesses.

Over at the Meadows, a record-breaking 100 vendors came out for a special holiday vendor fair.

Shoppers explored everything from homemade jewelry and clothing, to baked goods and accessories.

The goal is to support local business owners and to prioritize shopping small this holiday season.

"We like to support local businesses and folks who are trying to make it work for themselves, absolutely! Lori Burns and Heather Sedletzeck, two holiday shoppers, said. "It's a lot of fun to have a story behind it, like I got this at a local bazaar, or this lady made it, and that kind of stuff. It makes it more meaningful."

If you missed out on Saturday's vendor fair, there is still time for you to go out and support your local businesses in your community!

