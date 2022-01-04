You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Holiday surge of COVID-19 cases begins in Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0
Knox Covid Surge

Knox Covid Surge

 Editor

Knox Co holiday surge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -  For weeks Knox County has been dealing with a surge in cases. Those cases stemmed from the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday cases spiked up again. The Knox County health department reports that the county has a 16.3 positivity rate. This is expected to place the county in a red status with the state on Wednesday.

Right now there are 317 active cases in Knox county. That's for the last 10 days. Right now there are 16 people in the hospital with one on a ventilator.

Dr. Alan Stewart says they were expecting the surge following the holidays. However, he says this surge has come with an extra threat... The omicron variant. Right now the state testing lab is booked up. So the health department can't get all of its tests looked at for variants. Stewart says there is a good chance that omicron is in Knox county. While its impact is not as severe as delta, Stewart says that can be misleading.

Stewart explains, "Some people are saying, as we say 'it's less severe' that we're saying oh it's endemic it's not dangerous anymore. The viral infection should head in that direction. But it is definitely not there yet. So this is the time again, with it being more contagious we need to be more careful."

