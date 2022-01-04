Holiday surge of COVID-19 cases begins in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For weeks Knox County has been dealing with a surge in cases. Those cases stemmed from the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Monday cases spiked up again. The Knox County health department reports that the county has a 16.3 positivity rate. This is expected to place the county in a red status with the state on Wednesday.
Right now there are 317 active cases in Knox county. That's for the last 10 days. Right now there are 16 people in the hospital with one on a ventilator.
Dr. Alan Stewart says they were expecting the surge following the holidays. However, he says this surge has come with an extra threat... The omicron variant. Right now the state testing lab is booked up. So the health department can't get all of its tests looked at for variants. Stewart says there is a good chance that omicron is in Knox county. While its impact is not as severe as delta, Stewart says that can be misleading.
Stewart explains, "Some people are saying, as we say 'it's less severe' that we're saying oh it's endemic it's not dangerous anymore. The viral infection should head in that direction. But it is definitely not there yet. So this is the time again, with it being more contagious we need to be more careful."