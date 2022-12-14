Holiday shipping deadlines with USPS just around the corner

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- The clock is ticking when it comes to holiday shipping.
The deadlines for shipping with the United States Postal Service are coming up.
December 17th is the deadline for all first class mail and ground service. The priority mail deadline is December 19th. The deadline for priority mail express is December 23rd.
For a stress-free experience, you'll need to do more than just meet mailing deadlines. USPS Spokesperson Susan Wright said its important to prepare your packages for shipping.
"We also wat customers to remember to package securely," she said. "Make sure that they're addressing correctly because you know a lot of times this is the only time of year when people mail to other people in their families."
In 2021, USPS accepted 13.2 Billion packages, cards and other mail during the holiday season. With this demand in mind, the postal service has spent the entire year preparing for December. Preperations begin with hiring on more people to deliver holiday presents and season's greetings.
Wright said the postal service aimed to hire 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide with about 800 workers needed in the Indiana region. But, Wright said adding on new workers is something the organization needs beyond the holiday season as well. There are plenty of different ways you can serve.
"You've seen your letter carriers out on the street delivering mail," Wright said. "We offer that option, but also, if that's not to your liking, we have clerk positions inside our offices that are getting the mail ready for the letter carriers."
