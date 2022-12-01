Holiday Fire Safety - Festive Decorations can cause devastating fires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This time of year, many people decorate their houses for the holidays. Although some decorations can create devastating fires.
Samantha Evans is getting into the holiday spirit this year as she started her Christmas shopping.
She says in her line of work, she's already seen some Christmas injuries.
"I'm in the ER too, and we recently had someone come in that their tree fell on them," said Evans.
While putting up decorations can be fun, it can also lead to dangerous fires. Dry Christmas trees, burning candles, and busted holiday lights are all fire hazards.
The otter creek deputy fire chief says he sees more frequent fire calls during this time of the year.
"As winter approaches, the fire season does escalate... There are probably 200 Christmas tree fires every year nationally," said Bryan mount, otter creek Deputy Fire Chief.
Mount says it's important to water your trees daily. Don't string together more than three strands of light.
Mount says to also make sure you place burning candles away from flammable items and to blow them out when leaving.
"I love real candles, but for decorations, I pretty much use fake candles, LED light ones. I think they are just as pretty and use them all year round," said Evans.
Although Evans is setting up a festive home for the holidays, her first priority is making sure it's safe for her family.
"Real trees are just more fire hazard, and we have a gas fireplace, we don't have a real fire going, and we don't bundle up a bunch of lights, try to space out things, overload outlets," said Evans.
For more information on fire safety, you can go here.