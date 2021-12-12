Holiday festivities at the Main Event are in full-swing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not feeling like Christmas yet? Well, one local event can help with that!
Christmas at the Main Event in Terre Haute had a little bit of everything!
Visitors got the chance to visit with some elves, pose with Santa Clause, and shop from local vendors!
This is the first year of the event, and a percentage of the proceeds go towards 'Shop with a Cop.'
Organizers love having the opportunity to give back to the community!
"After the last two years, it's kind of been rough. So, it's just a great opportunity for families to come out and make some memories," Assistant Event Coordinator Allie Norris-Fagg said.
They will be back next Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.