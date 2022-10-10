Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates running for a spot on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees gathered for a debate on Sunday.
Hold Vigo County Accountable hosted this debate. It was at Top Guns in Terre Haute.
The public was able to send in questions for the candidates to answer.
All 14 candidates showed up!
Top Gun owner and Hold Vigo County Accountable member, Steve Ellis helped moderate the event. He says debates like this are necessary when there are so many candidates.
"You know, it's unprecedented that we have 14 candidates all running at one time. It's hard for us to know where they stand without this forum. So, that's basically what we're doing giving these guys a forum to show where they stand on each of these issues," Ellis said.
Questions on subjects like masking, sex education, and critical race theory were asked.