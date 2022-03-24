Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff for Albright

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags at state properties be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.
Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to also lower their flags.
Albright became the first female U.S. secretary of state in 1996 and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women. She died Wednesday of cancer, her family said. She was 84.