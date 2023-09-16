Hobson Adventure Farm cuts the ribbon for new corn maze for Down Syndrome awareness

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family celebrated a huge milestone Saturday.
On their 20th anniversary, Corey Hobson and his family cut the ribbon for grand opening of the Hobson Adventure Farm corn maze in Rockville.
The family also recognized the farm's biggest fan, Jilly - who has Down Syndrome. The Hobsons say that Jilly has made a huge impact on them - shining a light whenever she's around.
The new maze is an ode to Down Syndrome awareness.
"We recognized her organization 3-2-1 Amazing along with other individuals with Down Syndrome, with a butterfly and the extra chromosome is our favorite one in the design," said Corey Hobson, owner of Hobson Adventure Farm.
The Hobsons invite you out to enjoy the maze, which is located at 2301 West Strawberry Road in Rockville, Indiana.