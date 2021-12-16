Hobby Lobby sets a new minimum wage of $18.50 for the start of next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at Hobby Lobby are set to receive a boost in pay.

According to a release posted on the chain's website, the minimum pay for all employees will jump to $18.50 an hour starting January 1.

The story also offers other benefits for workers, including medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with generous company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

The Terre Haute Move

Crews are working on the former KMart building on US Highway 41. Hobby Lobby plans to move into a portion of the building.

The building is owned by the Teachers' Retirement System of Kentucky. It has been empty since April of 2016, when KMart closed.

We reached out to Hobby Lobby to comment about the move - but we haven't heard back.

Right now, there is a Hobby Lobby directly across the street from the renovation site.

See plans for the renovation below.