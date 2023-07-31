Historic World War II aircraft touches down in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several iconic World War II aircraft landed at the Terre Haute Regional Airport Monday ahead of the Airpower History Tour.
It's an interactive tour put on by the Commemorative Air Force.
Visitors get to check out the aircraft up close, tour cockpits, and even take a ride in the sky.
News 10 spoke with the tour's leader to learn why they think it's so important to keep these planes operating.
"Keeping these planes alive, keeping them going and bringing them out to the public honors those people that gave us what we have today and made our country free," Todd Erskine said.
Admission costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 11 to 17. Kids 10 and under are free.
This is all taking place at the Hoosier Aviation FBO ramp at the airport. Visitors can stop by August 2 through the 6. Tours will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Rides are available all week, but more will be taking flight during the weekend. Learn how to book a flight here.