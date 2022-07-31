Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road."
It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County.
We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
We are learning that the tree was possibly intentionally set on fire.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says this happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
The investigation is still ongoing.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.