Historic Scoreboard Auction

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One local football team is raising money for some new upgrades.
This weekend, the Marshall Quarterback Club along with the Knowles Auction Service hosted a very special auction for the football team’s historic scoreboard.
The auction raised a total of $1050 and the lucky bidder was an alumni of the Marshall football team.
Money raised this weekend will go back to the Marshall Lions for equipment, travel expenses, and of course, the creation of the brand new scoreboard coming to the school soon!