Historic Ritz Theatre needs donations for preservation

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at the Ritz Theatre in Rockville are hoping to renovate the historic building.
To do so, they're asking for your donations.
Staff within the theatre say they need $500,000 to keep the building in shape.
They say wiring, fixing the ceiling and other maintenance needs will be covered with this money.
It's something staff say they know is costly, but they'd like to keep the 112-year-old building around for another 112 years.
"We're preserving this for generations to come. That's what we want to do. It's an icon in our community, it's a jewel to have this and we just want to be able to pass this along to the next generation," Nancy Thomas, an official at the theatre said.
If you or your business would like to donate to the Ritz Theatre, click here to contact their office.