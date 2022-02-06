Historic Preservation Photo Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your cameras ready, and head out to your favorite destination. That's because it's time for the annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.
The annual contest is sponsored by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA).
Here is what you need to do for a chance at being crowned the winner!
There are three requirements:
- The photo must be in Indiana
- Be at least 50 years old
- Include something that was designed/built by people.
The goal is to show the value of historic preservation. Photos of exclusively natural elements are not eligible.
For the complete set of rules, guidelines, and the required entry form, click here. The contest deadline is Friday, April 1.