Historic downtown Terre Haute building is set to reopen sooner than you might think

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations to the old Terminal arcade bar are coming sooner than you may have expected.
The owners of Charlie's Pub and Grill announced their plans today to restore the old terminal arcade.
The name of the new pub will be The Terminal, and all ages will be welcome.
It is scheduled to have its grand opening near the end of November.
Cheyne O'Laughlin, one of the new owners, told us why he wanted to take on this project.
"Excited to see how downtown is evolving and the opportunity to work with a historic building and work with Mr. (Greg) Gibson. All the stars aligned for us, and we took the opportunity."
We will keep you updated on the project with information about new menus, employment opportunities and more as the project develops.