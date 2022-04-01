Historic business open for 2022 season

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI)- A historic business is open again for a new season.
The Bridgeton Mill opened Friday for its 2022 season. The mill is still offering some of the same favorite items, like pancake and bread mixes.
The Mill's snack shack is also open for customers to try its famous grilled cheeses.
Mike Roe, the Mill Owner, said he is ready for another season.
"We got big plans," he said. "If it's anything like last year, it'll be a constant go, go, go all summer."
Roe said the mill is open from 10 A.M. till tired. The Mill will end its season in December.