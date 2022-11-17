Historian looks to bring Frederick Douglass monument to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local historian is in the early phases of their next big project coming to downtown Terre Haute.
Doctor Crystal Reynolds is a historian, teacher, and ISU alum.
Reynolds is hoping to bring a Frederick Douglass monument to downtown.
According to Reynolds, Douglass has ties to the Wabash Valley. One is that he de-segregated the Terre Haute House.
The Terre Haute House once stood where the Hilton Garden hotel is today.
Facilitators hope to place the monument in front of the hotel on the corner of Wabash and 7th Street.
The hope is to bring awareness to Douglass's rich history in Terre Haute and the country.