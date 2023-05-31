"His life mattered..." Historian working to get memorial for lynching victim

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- At the Clay County Courthouse, there are multiple monuments and memorials dedicated to various people and events. One local historian would like to see another one added for a man who was lynched.
Dr. Crystal Reynolds is a local historian who has recently uncovered a dark part of Brazil's history.
In 1880, George Scott, an African American man, was accused of raping a white woman. But before he could get a fair trial, a mob took him from the jail and lynched him on the courthouse lawn.
Reynolds said now is the time to address this history.
"We have to learn from history," she said. "As I say, the good, the bad, and the ugly. We can't just learn from the good stuff. We have to learn from the bad stuff. All of the trials and tribulations as well."
That's why Reynolds is working to add something tangible to the courthouse lawn. She's reached out to local leaders to see if something like a bench or a plaque could be added.
At the very least, Reynolds wants to see leaders acknowledge the horrific event that happened on the lawn over 100 years ago.
"Something that says he was denied due process," she said. "He was murdered and his life mattered."
While putting a permanent reminder of a tragedy may seem harrowing, Reynolds said this could be a good thing for the community.
"This is a good thing," she said. "We are turning a horrible situation into a good thing. Although we can never bring him back, acknowledging it, acknowledging his life, acknowledging what happening is a good thing for Brazil."
News10 spoke with Clay County commissioners. They said they are still considering the matter.
To learn more about Scott, click here.