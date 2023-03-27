Highway 50 in Olney area scheduled to be repaved soon

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Highway 50 will be getting resurfaced from 0.5 miles west of St Marie Road in Olney to about 1.5 miles from the Clay County line.
The project will begin on April 3.
One-lane traffic should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternative routes.
The intersection of 130 and 50 in Olney will be included in the project. During construction in that area, 130 will be closed from 50 to Clem Street, which is where the DMV is.
The project should wrap up on November 30.