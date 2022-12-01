Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council Meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met for the second to last time in 2022. Here are some of the takeaways from Thursday's meeting.
One of the biggest items up for discussion involved the expansion of a local business.
The owner of Rose Hill Lawn Care is hoping to expand his business by relocating to a larger area near 25th Street and Locust. This area would need to be rezoned and the council would need to vote on vacating one of the alleys near there too.
The idea of relocating to this spot was met with concerns from both residents and council members.
Some of the concerns included noise, privacy, fencing, and traffic.
After more than an hour of discussion, the council moved to table the item until next month.
The hope is to get some of these concerns addressed before coming to a final decision.
"I think any time when you are looking at rezoning a residential property into a commercial property, especially in an area that is mostly residential, there are going to be concerns, and we want to make sure that we do look at it from every angle. We want to make sure we are doing the right thing. Sometimes that means we take a little bit longer before we decide on the actual rezoning or not." Curtis DeBaun, one of the city council members, said.
This will be back up for discussion after the New Year on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Also, the City of Terre Haute is continuing its fight against the opioid crisis.
The City Council has been discussing an opioid litigation settlement fund for months now.
This comes after a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors. From this lawsuit, the city will receive more than $2 million dollars over the next several years.
Leaders say the first round of funds will come to the city any day now.
The goal is to help use this money to fight this everyday crisis.
"It's going to be great," Eddie Felling, the Terre Haute City Attorney, said. "We've waited a long time for this. We've known we've had a problem for a long time, and it will be very helpful."
The plan is for the council to vote on dividing the settlement fund into two separate funds next week. This is how the money will go into new programs and solutions to the problem. This is a requirement by the state.