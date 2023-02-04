Highlighting World Cancer Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - February 4th is World Cancer Day and raises awareness of cancer while encouraging prevention, detection, and treatment. After speaking with local survivors it was clear that cancer has no specific date and can consume your world at anytime.
According to WorldCancerDay.org, cancer is the second leading cause of death world wide. In fact, over 10 million people die from cancer each year.
Molly price is a local cancer survivor. She explained how her life changed in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
"14 months previous I was completely normal," she said. "Nothing was wrong. I was walking around, talking, and everything was completely normal and then I get this diagnosis that I have cancer."
Price was 25 when she was diagnosed with stage four spindle cell carcinoma, or cervical and uterus cancer. At the time she was the sixth youngest person in the country with the form of cancer.
Gurish Kunapareddy is a local oncologist in Terre Haute. He says that detecting cancer early can be what saves someone's life.
"Before even these red flags or signs may show up we want to detect at the earliest level," he said. "At stage 1 level or maybe even stage 0 level where we can have a high chance of cure."
Kunapareddy says that you should ask you primary care doctor when you are able to start screening for cancer. This will help you and loved ones detect cancer as early as possible. He also explained how much better cancer treatment has gotten in recent years.
"Our biggest focus should be prevention but I would also like to advise patience that if you do have cancer, things have gone a long way today," he said. "There is still huge room for improvement but we have come a long way."
Price also spoke on where she is now and what he message is when it comes to cancer.
"Many years later I am healthy and alive and I am here to tell people that it is important," she said. "make sure that you talk to your doctors if you have questions. If you thing something is not right, if you have pain somewhere, go and get it checked out."