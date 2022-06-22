Higher temperatures may impact how much you are paying at the pump

The summer heat is back this week, and so are those high summer gas prices. Now, we are learning more about how these hot temperatures impact the price you're paying at the pump.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in the United States remains near the $5.00 mark. And many people in the Wabash Valley are paying even more.
"Right now, Midwest gasoline inventories have been quite a bit lower than other areas," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "In fact, in the Midwest, gasoline inventories are at their lowest seasonal levels on record, going back to 1990."
De Haan says the good news is refining capacity here is starting to see improvements. But, the bad news is that experts fear there could be new factors that contribute to these rising gas prices.
"Depending on where it hits, tremendous heat, just like extremely cold temperatures, can impact how much refineries are able to produce in terms of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel," he said.
He says we haven't reached this point yet, but new data shows 65 million Americans will see record heat this week with highs above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
"If refineries have to slow down operations, it's going to impact how much gasoline they're producing," De Haan said. "That's why it's really key that if temperatures really ramp up that refineries may have to adjust more and they may have to reduce production more."
This especially becomes a problem for areas not used to the heat like the Pacific Northwest. And when you factor in extreme weather, this can make things even worse.
"In terms of $6.00, I mean, we could get there if we get like a Hurricane Harvey or a Hurricane Ida that shuts down a lot of oil production and refinery capacity," De Haan said. "That's a risk that we could see in august"
Despite all of this, De Haan says there are still many ways in which you can save money.
"Try to drive a little bit more fuel efficiently," he said. "If you're on the highway, cutting speed by 10 to 15 mph can boost your fuel efficiency by 10% to 15%. Shopping around and using an app like GasBuddy, Google, or Waze can save you 20 to 40 cents, especially if you're heading out of state. In addition, make sure you pay with the right card or payment method. Some stations offer loyalty programs, cash discounts and there are credit cards that offer rebates."
