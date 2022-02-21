High-tech crime unit helps to relieve backlog of court cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Various prosecutor's offices throughout the state are battling worker shortages, resulting in a backlog of cases.
That's where the High-Tech Crime Unit steps in to help.
On Monday, News 10 attended their open house to find out more.
Vigo County Prosecutor, Terry Modesitt, tells News 10 this high-tech crime unit of 8 students provides much-needed assistance in downloading cell phone data, reviewing technical data, monitoring jail phone calls, among many other things.
He tells News 10, it's helped make the investigation process much more efficient.
"For instance a drug bust where you end up getting say 10 cell phones, it takes a lot of time to download and review the data, and those type of things. So, now we have a group of students who are going to be doing a lot of that work for us."
Six of the 8 students have been working hands-on for months now. One of them being ISU junior, Nathan Walden.
Walden receives a device and is asked to compile a report to submit back to the agency. This report has a direct effect on proving a person's guilt or innocence -- depending on the findings.
"Getting to see the work I do benefit the community is very rewarding to me," Walden said.
He says this unique program has helped him prepare for the next chapter -- his career.
On Monday, he got one step closer to being official, when he received his badge.
"It felt awesome, I didn't even know we were getting badges, and so that was really exciting to see…"
Modesitt tells News 10 he sees this program growing substantially with each year.
"We were able to get a grant now to help support this. So, obviously, it's being recognized by the Indiana prosecutors council and the state as far as being something that has a lot of value moving forward."
The unit was awarded a grant on January 1, 2022.