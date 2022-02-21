High-tech crime unit helps to relieve backlog of court cases

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM
EST /1100 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison,
Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen,
Parke, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Tuesday through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure will track across the region on Tuesday with
showers and embedded thunderstorms impacting much of central
Indiana beginning late tonight and continuing through
Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with
locally higher amounts...especially along and south of
Interstate 70.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

High-tech crime unit helps to relieve backlog of court cases

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Various prosecutor's offices throughout the state are battling worker shortages, resulting in a backlog of cases.

That's where the High-Tech Crime Unit steps in to help.

On Monday, News 10 attended their open house to find out more.

Vigo County Prosecutor, Terry Modesitt, tells News 10 this high-tech crime unit of 8 students provides much-needed assistance in downloading cell phone data, reviewing technical data, monitoring jail phone calls, among many other things.

He tells News 10, it's helped make the investigation process much more efficient.

"For instance a drug bust where you end up getting say 10 cell phones, it takes a lot of time to download and review the data, and those type of things. So, now we have a group of students who are going to be doing a lot of that work for us."

Six of the 8 students have been working hands-on for months now. One of them being ISU junior, Nathan Walden.

Walden receives a device and is asked to compile a report to submit back to the agency. This report has a direct effect on proving a person's guilt or innocence -- depending on the findings.

"Getting to see the work I do benefit the community is very rewarding to me," Walden said.

He says this unique program has helped him prepare for the next chapter -- his career.

On Monday, he got one step closer to being official, when he received his badge.

"It felt awesome, I didn't even know we were getting badges, and so that was really exciting to see…"

Modesitt tells News 10 he sees this program growing substantially with each year.

"We were able to get a grant now to help support this. So, obviously, it's being recognized by the Indiana prosecutors council and the state as far as being something that has a lot of value moving forward."

The unit was awarded a grant on January 1, 2022.

