High-speed pursuit ends with an arrest of Terre Haute woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department (THPD) witnessed a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening leading to the arrest of one local woman.
Now, 49-year-old Brandi Hacker of Terre Haute faces several charges.
THPD says the pursuit happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. This was near Eighth Avenue and 24th Street in Terre Haute.
Officers say Hacker was driving approximately 100 mph and very recklessly. She then stopped in the area of Wabash Avenue and Oakland, where officers say she refused to leave her car.
Officers say she then accelerated where she hit not one but two police cars. The pursuit ended when she struck a third police car head on near Fenwood and Oakland. Officers then tazed her to prevent her from driving again.
Hacker was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Vigo County Jail.
She faces the following preliminary charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Criminal Recklessness
- Aggravated Battery
- Resisting Law Enforcement
THPD is still looking for information about a White Jeep involved in this incident.
Officers say the man driving the Jeep made multiple attempts to stop the suspect using his car. This action interfered with officers attempts to stop the suspect and was extremely dangerous to others
He fled the scene before the end of the pursuit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department. The number is: (812) 238-1661.