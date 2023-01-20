High schoolers show off their career skills in competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High schoolers from across the Wabash Valley spent the day competing in a regional career competition.
Jobs for America's Graduates, or JAG, is a program to prepare students for the workforce.
The program focuses on the importance of getting a high school diploma and learning essential career skills.
Hoosier students met at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute to compete.
There, business and education leaders judged students' career skills and knowledge.
Around 200 students showed up to compete. Winners from the competition will move on to the state career development conference in March.