High School students use coding to set up public Christmas display in Washington

Weather Alert

...Dense Fog Possible Tonight into Friday Morning... Fog is likely to develop across much of central Indiana overnight, and the potential exists for this fog to become dense in some areas, especially across the northwestern half of central Indiana. Once fog develops, it is likely to persist into the mid to late morning hours on Friday. Be alert for poor and rapidly fluctuating visibilities late tonight into Friday, particularly during the Friday morning commute. Use low beam headlights, slow down, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.