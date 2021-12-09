High School students use coding to set up public Christmas display in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Since 2019, the computer science hallway has been a festive place in Washington high school. Every year coding students combine their craft with Christmas lights and music. In 2021 the song might be the same, but the display is growing.
Computer science student Thursday Htoo explains, "It is a lot more work. Because with the hallway all we had to do is code 16 strings and it wasn't that hard. Our songs were less to work with. But now, since we're moving up to 64 channels, we have a lot more parts we have to think about."
The hallway still has a display worked on by first-year students. But second-year students have put together a display on the outside of the high school gym.
Computer science student Amber Williams says, "One of the biggest differences between the hallway and the outside is the outside is much more 2d. So you have to figure out creative ways to make it look like there is a lot going on."
Coding gives computer students hands-on experience for the real world. But this year, they're working with industrial tech students.
Those kids built the physical displays.
Industrial tech student Luke Whitehead says, "Well, it was pretty fun, you know. It's better than doing classwork, so you know anything is funner than that."
Local organizations like Walmart and Springs Valley Bank helped fund the project. Those organizations also supplied Christmas lights and plenty of zip-ties. All to spread some holiday cheer and help kids prepare for their futures.
"I want to be a computer engineer in the future and thinking I want to major in it. Doing all these projects and being in this class really just helps me motivate."