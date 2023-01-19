High school students learn what it takes to run a business through Downtown Food Tour

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around ten Knox County High School students are a part of the Knox County CEO program.
The group meets at the Pantheon Theater five days a week to discuss what it’s like to own and operate a small business.
"What goes into a business is a lot of hard work, and all the things you don’t think about," said South Knox Junior Hunter Sievers.
"We go behind the scenes at all of the businesses."
The program gives students hands-on experience in entrepreneurship.
The students wanted to put the skills they learned to use while doing something that the community could enjoy, so they came up with a Downtown Food Tour.
The event takes off on Wednesday, January 25.
The tour includes five locally owned restaurants starting with salad at Frank’s and Café Moonlight.
Food goers will then hop across the street to Old Chicago’s and enjoy a variety of appetizers.
"After that participants will go to Procopio‘s for the main course and then back to Pea-Fections for dessert," said North Knox Junior Brailey Utt.
Tickets for the event are $100 per person and can be purchased here.
The money raised will go back to the Knox County CEO students.
While setting up the event, the students learned a variety of skills and techniques to effectively create and run a business.
"We thought we were doing really good advertising but it turns out it’s a bit harder than it looks," Lincoln High School Junior Arianna Gerkin.
The students have been preparing for the event for over the last month.
"I’m most excited to see all of our hard work pay off and all the people come here and enjoy a good dinner," said Rivet Senior Curtis Shake.