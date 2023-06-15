High school students in Vincennes take part in Summer Steam Program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students from all over Indiana are getting a preview of college life and careers this week.
This is all a part of Vincennes University's "Summer Steam Program."
The program aims to educate students about various career paths in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Students participating can engage in hands-on projects from more than 20 courses.
"So we have 21 programs spanning from writing studio all the way to culinary arts, to cosmetology to building and architecture, and auto and welding," Dr. Kevin Mowrer said.
This is the 15th year for the event.