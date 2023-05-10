High school students in Shoals build barn for school's farm

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Ben Kent's agriculture and shop class at Shoals High School is like no other.
While he has a traditional classroom to educate his students, Kent believes in a hands-on approach.
When Kent started teaching five years ago, he turned what was once an empty field behind the school into a farm.
“When we got started, we had chickens and pigs and we were just raising them. We wanted to take the ag program further and give kids the experience from birth to finish,” said Agriculture and Construction Teacher Ben Kent.
With the support of the community, a dream Kent and his students thought would only happen when pigs fly, came true.
As soon as the school's superintendent approved the project, Kent's class got to work on building the barn.
“The next day, we went out and strung it up and started digging,” said Shoals High School Junior Keaton Brett.
It took about two years to get the barn to the point where it’s at today.
A majority of the work was done during class time.
“Some kids would work ahead in other classes, get out of study hall or do anything they could to keep working on the barn,” said Kent.
There is still a lot of work left to be done on the barn.
Kent plans on adding electrical and water out to the barn but that’s not all.
“We’re wanting to build more pens and put up insulation inside of the barn.”
The barn may be the biggest project the students have taken on, but it’s not the only project.
Kent and his students have also built a greenhouse, planted an orchard, and built walking trails and sidewalks around the school's property.
Students are also helping turn what was once a study hall classroom at the school into office space.
Kent and his students are also giving back to the school and community.
The class sells eggs and whole hogs and sausage.
Kent says all money raised goes back to the class so they can continue to grow and improve the farm.
A celebration for the completion of the barn will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Shoals High School.
There will be a hog roast, games, and other activities.
The event runs from 11 am until 3 pm with a ceremony taking place at 1 pm.