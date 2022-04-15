High school students check out a few future options at career day

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - High School students at South Vermillion took time to learn about different careers as they gear up for graduation.
South Vermillion High School leaders say they put this career fair to show kids options after high school.
The career fair had speakers in classrooms as well as tables out front.
The career fair had representatives from the military, universities, trades and unions, and employers looking to hire students.
The principal at South Vermillion tells us that this is a great way to help students make choices about their future.
There were over 70 people from the community at the career fair.