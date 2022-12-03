High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend.
The class hopes to collect enough shoes to visit less fortunate schools in Costa Rica. Fundraising efforts are run through a company called Funds2Orgs. The bags of shoes collected will be weighed to determine how much money was raised for the trip.
Funds2Orgs will help in donating the shoes collected today to struggling business owners and families internationally.
"It's kind of a win win all around. Our kids can benefit from the shoe donations and then the shoes can be worn by people who don't have access to a lot of shoes and then these small companies, businesses can make money for their own families," Barillas said.
The class already has over 30 bags full of shoes, but will be collecting gently used shoes up until December 23rd.